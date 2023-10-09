Watch Now
Driver charged in crash that injured 7 in Henrico

Police responded to the crash at about 5:40 a.m. Monday along the 4900 block of Radford Avenue, near West Broad Street and Staples Mill Road.
Posted at 11:21 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 11:21:12-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Seven people were hurt when a van driver crashed into a building in Henrico County.

"Seven individuals were injured as a result of the crash, five of whom were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash. "The vehicle was occupied by a driver and two passengers, while the other four victims were inside and outside of the building."

Video showed the van damaged the Family Counseling Center for Recovery, a drug and alcohol addiction rehab center, on Radford Avenue.

Police charged the driver with reckless driving.

"The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, however, alcohol does not appear to be a factor," the police spokesperson's email said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

