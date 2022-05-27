Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman found dead in 'small Gothic-style chamber' at Richmond cemetery was killed, police say

A woman, now identified as 42-year-old Rachel Marie Scott, was found dead at a Richmond cemetery on Valentine's Day.
Posted at 3:25 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 15:27:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman found dead in a Richmond cemetery on Valentine's Day was the victim of a homicide, Richmond Police confirmed on Friday.

Rachel Scott, 42, of Beaverdam, was found "inside a small Gothic-style chamber" at Mount Calvary Cemetery on South Randolph Street in Richmond, according to Richmond Police.

Her body was discovered by a group of Benedictine students who were at the cemetery on a school trip on Valentine's Day morning.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone