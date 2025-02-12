RACC warns of scam calls from dispatch line: 'Please do not engage'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control is warning citizens about a phone scam.

RACC said they've heard from three people who received a call that appeared to come from the shelter's dispatch line. The scam call told them their lost pet had been found hit by a car, and that they needed to send money immediately to start surgery.

"RACC will never call you asking for money and we are looking into fraudulent use of our number through City channels," the animal shelter wrote on social media. "Please DO NOT engage and we are so sorry for this inconvenience!"

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube