RACC wants to know who shot and killed a pitbull on city's Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) said they are searching for answers about a shooting that left a brindle pitbull dead on the city's Southside Tuesday.

The dog, named "Coco," was in her yard in the 3100 block of Decatur Street when she was shot.

RACC said the images of Coco were too graphic to post on their public page.

Multiple shots were fired in the area, and RACC said 9mm casings were found litter at the scene.

If anyone has information about this case, they can message RACC on Facebook, call 804-646-5573, email robert.Leinberger@richmondgov.com or message Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers.