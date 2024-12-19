Richmond Animal Care and Control working to save emaciated dog: 'Cases like this make us want to weep'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control is working to save "Pinecone," an emaciated dog fighting an infection.

The shelter said she came to them on Sunday, riddled with infected holes and "barely alive."

"We didn’t know if it was possible to save her," a Facebook post reads.

The shelter says a vet told them it was a long shot to save Pinecone, as she was most likely septic.

In an update posted on Wednesday, RACC said Pinecone's spirits are brightening and she has started eating. They hope she will continue to improve.

If you'd like to donate to help Pinecone's recovery, click here.

