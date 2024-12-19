Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond Animal Care and Control working to save emaciated dog: 'Cases like this make us want to weep'

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 18, 2024
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control is working to save "Pinecone," an emaciated dog fighting an infection.

The shelter said she came to them on Sunday, riddled with infected holes and "barely alive."

"We didn’t know if it was possible to save her," a Facebook post reads.

The shelter says a vet told them it was a long shot to save Pinecone, as she was most likely septic.

In an update posted on Wednesday, RACC said Pinecone's spirits are brightening and she has started eating. They hope she will continue to improve.

If you'd like to donate to help Pinecone's recovery, click here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone