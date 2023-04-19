This might be the biggest cat you've ever seen. And he's up for adoption.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Animal Care and Control has something really big at their shelter...

...a 40.3 pound cat named Patches.

The average cat, according to WebMD, is 10 pounds, depending on the breed.

Richmond Animal Care and Control

RACC said Patches is on a special diet and exercise plan, and he needs the perfect companion to make sure he sticks to it to get back to a healthy and safe weight.

He's a sweet, big boy who has been neutered, tested and chipped. If you're interested in adopting him, email robin.young@rva.gov

