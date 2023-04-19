Watch Now
This might be the biggest cat you've ever seen. And he's up for adoption.

Posted at 8:58 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 09:05:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Animal Care and Control has something really big at their shelter...

...a 40.3 pound cat named Patches.

The average cat, according to WebMD, is 10 pounds, depending on the breed.

RACC Big Cat Patches 3.jpg

RACC said Patches is on a special diet and exercise plan, and he needs the perfect companion to make sure he sticks to it to get back to a healthy and safe weight.

He's a sweet, big boy who has been neutered, tested and chipped. If you're interested in adopting him, email robin.young@rva.gov

RACC Big Cat Patches (2).jpg

