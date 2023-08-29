Pet owners are increasingly abandoning their dogs, Richmond shelter director says

RICHMOND, Va. — High inflation and an increase in evictions has more pet owners surrendering or abandoning their animals, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control Director Christie Chipps-Peters.

As a result, the city’s shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue is full.

“We are not going to euthanize animals for space and that's a commitment that we have made and upheld for 10 years. The only way that we can do that is to limit to the number of owned animals that are coming into the shelter,” Chipps-Peters explained.

RACC was one of several local shelters to offer deals and incentives over the weekend as part of National Dog Day. But Chipps-Peters said adoptions are greatly slowing down, too.

The shelter receives 20 to 25 calls every day from pet owners who need help rehousing their dogs or cats.

She is finding some pet owners and their families are turning to rental trucks as shelter for themselves.

“I’m not exaggerating. We have people drive here who are either living in U-hauls or temporarily staying in U-hauls because they don't have a vehicle,” Chipps-Peters recalled. “They rented a U-haul and everything is in there — their animals, their kids. I mean, it's a sad state right now.”

Chipps-Peters spoke about a sobbing woman with three kids in a U-haul who asked to surrender three dogs.

Because the shelter is full, they cannot accept owned dogs or cats. However, pet owners are finding ways around that policy.

“What we have seen now is they are then ‘strays.’ So, people are just dumping them and leaving them or abandoning them and tying them somewhere where they think, ‘Okay, we'll just beat the system, and you have to pick them up.’”

RACC is asking for people to consider adopting or fostering shelter animals. The biggest need is for homes without pets already to take in a dog.

Most of the dogs in the shelter are Pit bulls, but Chipps-Peters is finding more specialty dogs like Frenchies and poodles as strays.

Staffing remains a challenge for RACC. They typically have four officers working during the day.

That number drops if there are vacations, which leaves officers committed to responding to serious calls like bites.

"With the slowing of adoptions plus the increase of animals coming in, we're just at a point where we're drowning," Chipps-Peters stated.