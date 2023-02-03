Who is responsible for this starving dog found in Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control said they need help finding the person or people responsible for a dog who was found nearly starved to death.

The dog was discovered on Tuesday around 5 p.m. in the 2100 block of Carrington Street in Richmond. An officer rushed the dog and her 5-month-old puppy to Virginia

Veterinary Centers (VVC) where she was stabilized.

RACC said when she was brought to VVC, her body temperature was 90 degrees and she barely had a pulse.

Richmond Animal Care and Control

Diagnostics were run on the dog and RACC said it appears she was suffering from starvation and not an underlying illness.

The dog, now named Magnolia, will remain at VVC through the weekend and RACC said they are hopeful she can recover and be reunited with her puppy.

If you recognize these dogs or have any information about her situation, contact RACC through their social media, email Paul.Campbell@rva.gov or call (804) 646-5573.