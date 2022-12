RICHMOND, Va. — If you've been thinking of adding a pet to your family, now is a great time!

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) said a very generous donor is sponsoring all of the adoption fees Thursday and Friday.

You can go see the animals they have looking for a special home from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday and from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday.

RACC is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.