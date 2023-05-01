Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

8 dogs found dead or dying across Richmond in the last week

Richmond top stories and weather May 1, 2023
Posted at 12:56 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 13:02:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Eight dead dogs were found discarded across different parts of the city in the past week, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC).

RACC said some dogs were found already deceased, while others were found on the brink of death.

RACC Dead Dogs 4.jpg

It is unclear if any of the dogs were connected to each other.

The locations where the dogs were found are marked on a map onRACC's Facebook.

If you know anything about them, call (804) 646-5573 or email paul.campbell@rva.gov. You can also remain anonymous through Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone