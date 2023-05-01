8 dogs found dead or dying across Richmond in the last week

RICHMOND, Va. — Eight dead dogs were found discarded across different parts of the city in the past week, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC).

RACC said some dogs were found already deceased, while others were found on the brink of death.

Richmond Animal Care and Control

It is unclear if any of the dogs were connected to each other.

The locations where the dogs were found are marked on a map onRACC's Facebook.

If you know anything about them, call (804) 646-5573 or email paul.campbell@rva.gov. You can also remain anonymous through Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers.