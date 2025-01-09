Raccoon in Prince George tests positive for rabies, Virginia Department of Health warns

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A raccoon in Prince George has tested positive for rabies, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The raccoon was found near Arwood Road.

Prince George Animal Control and the county's health department encourage all pet owners to confirm their rabies shots are current. Any stray animals should be reported to animal control at 804-991-3200.

“Rabies is a preventable disease. We encourage all pet owners to vaccinate their animals to protect them and the community,” shares Toinette Waldon, Environmental Health Manager, Crater Health District.

Anyone with information on any exposure to the raccoon with rabies should contact the Crater Health District Environmental Health Office at 804-863-1652. Exposure includes bites, scratches, contact with saliva by open wound, eyes, nose or mouth and direct contact between a pet and the rabid animal.

“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near Arwood Road and think you or your pet(s) had contact with the infected raccoon. The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies," Crater Health District Director Alton Hart Jr. said.

Residents are encouraged to vaccinate all pets against rabies, avoid contact with wild animals or stray pets, report strays to animal control and enjoy wildlife from a distance.

