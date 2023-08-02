Rabid bobcat hides under a car, then attacks a dog and its owner

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health issued a warning this week after a rabid bobcat attacked a person and a dog on Winfield Lane in Waverly, Virginia.

"On July 26, 2023, a wild female bobcat bit one adult victim and a four-year-old white & brindle boxer hound mix. The bobcat ran from under the adult victim’s car," a Virginia Department of Health spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Sussex County Health Department continues to encourage animal owners to confirm that all pet vaccinations, especially rabies, are current."

Health officials have asked neighbors on Winfield Lane to contact animal control or the health department if they think their pet(s) came in contact with the bobcat.

"Rabies is a preventable disease. We encourage all pet owners to vaccinate their animals to protect them and the community,” Toinette Waldon, Environmental Health Manager, Crater Health District, said.

The Health Department strongly advises that people take the following steps to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies:

• Vaccinate all cats, dogs, and ferrets against rabies and keep them up to date.

• Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

• Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

• Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.

• Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.

• Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

To report a stray and/or suspicious animal, please contact Sussex County Animal Control at (804) 898- 5371.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.