Someone shot Quirk Hotel window

Posted at 3:57 PM, Sep 10, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- A side window at the Quirk Hotel in downtown Richmond was shot out Friday afternoon.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

The Quirk Hotel is located at the corner of West Broad Street and North Jefferson Street in downtown Richmond.

Richmond Police Headquarters is located on the same city block.

Police received a call for a shooting into a structure at about 12:12 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses shared photos of workers covering the broken window with plywood.

When reached via email, a spokesperson for the boutique hotel had no comment about the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Richmond Police at 804-646-5100

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

