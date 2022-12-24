7 people hurt in Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Seven people were hurt in an early morning house fire in Henrico County.

None of the people hurt in the fire, reported along the 3600 block of Quinn Abbey Lane off Creighton Road in eastern Henrico, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The five adults and two children inside the home were already outside when firefighters arrived at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Saturday morning's high winds and low temperatures made fighting the fire difficult for crews.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.