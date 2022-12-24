Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

7 people hurt in Henrico house fire

7 people injured in Henrico house fire
Posted at 7:55 AM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 07:55:59-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Seven people were hurt in an early morning house fire in Henrico County.

None of the people hurt in the fire, reported along the 3600 block of Quinn Abbey Lane off Creighton Road in eastern Henrico, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The five adults and two children inside the home were already outside when firefighters arrived at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Saturday morning's high winds and low temperatures made fighting the fire difficult for crews.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone