Man killed at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Henrico apartment complex.

Police were called to the 5900 block of Queens Thorpe Court, off Wilkinson Road in eastern Henrico, at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"The scene remains active as police and detectives are on the scene now investigating a homicide after an adult male died from sustained injuries," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote on Twitter. "Henrico Police is asking anyone who may have been at home this afternoon to please come forward and share what they may have seen or heard just prior to 2 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.