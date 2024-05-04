¿Qué Pasa? Festival on Brown’s Island illustrates 'diversity and beauty' of cultures 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The ¿Qué Pasa? Festival returned to the River City for its second year at Brown’s Island on Saturday.

The event, which is hosted by the the Virginia Hispanic Chamber, celebrates the "diversity and beauty" of Hispanic and Latin American cultures.

There 23rd annual event featured unique performances, handmade goods and a variety of scrumptious foods.

Michel Zajur, the chamber's president, previously said the Brown’s Island location offered a bigger footprint and more amenities for guests and vendors. The event was previously held at the Canal Walk.

The festival features live Latin music as well as performances by local artists.

“It’s like being in Latin America that day, in downtown Richmond, without having to take a plane to go to Latin America,” Zajur said.



