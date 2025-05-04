Crowds flock to Richmond's ¿Qué Pasa? Festival for food, music and culture

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands gathered at Brown's Island in Richmond for the annual ¿Qué Pasa? Festival, celebrating its 24th year of bringing Latin American culture to the community.

The festival, which began as a small Cinco de Mayo celebration at a restaurant about 30 years ago, has grown into one of the region's largest celebrations of Hispanic heritage, drawing visitors from across Virginia.

WTVR Richmond's Que Pasa Festival on Brown's Island

"It's really giving people in Richmond, people to experience Latin American culture, the food, the music. We have people that come from Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads all over and it's great to showcase the Latin community right here in downtown Richmond," said organizer Michel Zajur, who is originally from Mexico City.

Zajur, who founded the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, noted that the festival has expanded significantly over the years.

"It gets bigger and bigger every year. We need to expand out to beyond Brown's Island, because we've outgrown the island," Zajur said.

WTVR Richmond's Que Pasa Festival on Brown's Island

The free event featured over 100 vendors offering food, art, and merchandise, along with live music and entertainment throughout the day.

"I think it's just the vibe. I mean, it's the absolute vibe. I mean, Richmond is just known for having a great time coming together. We're in a beautiful area. We got beautiful weather, we got amazing food, and you can't beat Hispanic and Latino food," said Nikolas Johnson, a Virginia Beach native who attended VCU and lived in Richmond for eight years.

Johnson highlighted special partnerships this year, including with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

"I think this year, especially with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts doing the Frida Kahlo exhibit, there's just so much going on in the partnerships that we've been able to put together this year," Johnson said.

The festival coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2025.

WTVR Richmond's Que Pasa Festival on Brown's Island

"When I came from Mexico, there was not a Hispanic community in Richmond. Right now, there's a sizable Hispanic community in Richmond, and it's growing, and it's just really a lot of people love to share the culture. You don't have to be born Hispanic, because all these people here are Hispanic today, enjoying the festival," Zajur said.

For those who missed the festival, Johnson mentioned there will be other opportunities to experience Hispanic culture throughout the year.

"Make sure that you're joining us during Hispanic Heritage Month. We're always putting on incredible events. During that time, we actually hosted Que Pasa up in Herndon," Johnson said.

Johnson encouraged people to visit the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce website (VAHCC.com) or the Virginia Hispanic Foundation website (VAHF.org) to learn about upcoming events and programs, including Passport to Education and free dental cleanings for children under 14.

when you visit VAHCC.com or VAHF.org, you're really learning, you know, what's going on in the community. You can visit the foundation, become a mentor today. You'd be part of some of these amazing programs.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.