Quality Inn West End evacuated for fire on roof

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A fire on the roof of the Quality Inn West End Hotel led to an evacuation of all the guests Wednesday night.

Officials with the Henrico County Division of Fire said they were notified about the fire around 11:30 p.m. and responded, along with law enforcement.

When they got to the hotel, they could see the fire on the roof and quickly evacuated everyone, officials said.

The fire was contained to the roof and firefighters extinguished it before it spread to the top floor. Officials said the next floor down did have some minimal water damage.

Guests were returned to their rooms, and officials did not say if any injuries were reported.

Officials are working to find out the cause of the fire.

Firefighters said this incident was a good reminder to always know your evacuation route when staying somewhere like a hotel.