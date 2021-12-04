Victim identified, suspect arrested in Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a November 4 shooting and have announced an arrest in the homicide.

The victim has been identified as Q Kharia Wilkerson, 22, of Richmond.

Around 10:49 p.m. on November 4, officers were called to the 1400 block of West Marshall Street for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found Wilkerson down and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on November 30.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Detectives arrested Marques Husband, 28, of Richmond. Husband was arrested for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and abduction.

Richmond Police Department

Detectives believe that the homicide was domestic-related.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

