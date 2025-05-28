Watch Now
No one injured after driver crashes van into Midlothian restaurant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver crashed a van into a restaurant in Midlothian on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, the van crashed into the side of Q Barbeque along Fribble Way, off Hull Street Road, just before 4 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said the building was shored up before crews left the scene.

