'Put the guns down,' advocates plea after spate of Richmond shootings

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of activists gathered Sunday to send a message to the community following a spate of recent shootings in Richmond.

People of all ages gathered in the East End with Black Lives Matter signs and balloons along with photos of victims on their vehicles.

The group then embarked on a car rally throughout the city.

Organizer LaShanda Gaston said the goal of the event, which brought out dozens of cars, is to promote unity.

“Stop the killing. Put the guns down, protect each other, love one another,” Gaston pleaded. “We going through so much right now, it's so important you love on the ones closest to you and even your enemies.”

Gaston said that while they might be a small group, they have big hearts.