How PurpleStride walk in Hanover is helping fight 'one of the top deadly diseases'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Central Virginians walked with a purpose Saturday at the third annual PurpleStride walk in Pole Green Park in Hanover County.

The walk, which was hosted by the Pancreatic Action Network (PanCAN), raises awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer.

This year's event had raised nearly $60,000 of its $110,000 goal to help battle the "world's toughest cancer" at last check Sunday, according to PanCAN.

That money will be used to fund cancer research as well as resources for those battling pancreatic cancer, organizers said.

CBS 6 This Morning anchor Reba Hollingsworth once again served as emcee.

"Walking to end pancreatic cancer.," Hollingsworth wrote. "The survival rate is 13%. That’s an improvement, but more needs to be done."

The event was part of nearly 60 similar PanCAN walks around the nation Saturday where "pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers and supporters" took steps to honor those affected by the disease.

Click here to learn more or to make a donation.