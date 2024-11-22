Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Thank you for helping keep kids warm this winter with Puritan Cleaners' Coats for Kids

Highlights from this year's Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids drive
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Coats For Kids is off to a great start, but there is still a great need! Donate coats to any Puritan Cleaners location now through the end of November.

They are accepting coats of all sizes but especially need children's coats.

Click here to learn more about Puritan Cleaners.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone