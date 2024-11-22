Thank you for helping keep kids warm this winter with Puritan Cleaners' Coats for Kids

RICHMOND, Va. — Coats For Kids is off to a great start, but there is still a great need! Donate coats to any Puritan Cleaners location now through the end of November.

They are accepting coats of all sizes but especially need children's coats.

Click here to learn more about Puritan Cleaners.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok