Where you can attend a free Purim Party in Central Virginia

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — An independent-progressive Jewish community of Richmond called Kehillah is inviting everyone to its third annual Purim Party this weekend.

The Jewish holiday officially begins Monday at sundown and stems from the Book of Esther, which is part of the Hebrew Bible.

Rabbi Patrick Beaulier founded Kehillah with his wife. They described Saturday’s celebration as a combination between Mardi Gras and Halloween.

They have designed the party to be inclusive, and you don’t need to know Hebrew either.

Rabbi Beaulier will also offer an interactive reading of the Book of Esther in English.

Point 5, Richmond’s first alcohol-free bottle shop, will bring an upscale, alcohol-free Purim cocktail bar. Festivities will also include hors d’oeuvres and hamantaschen cookies, a free create-your-own Purim gift bag (mishloach manot) booth and a donation Judaica store.

They invite everyone regardless of the faith you identify with.

“Sometimes people are a little nervous. They don’t know if they are going to fit in,” Rabbi Beaulier explained. “We tried to really get out in front of that by telling people in every single event — whether it’s one of our Shabbat services, a holiday event, or class — no Hebrew experience is required. You don’t have to be a member of our synagogue.

The celebration will take place at Gather Midlothian at 14321 Winter Breeze Drive from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Costumes are encouraged but there will be extras at the door.