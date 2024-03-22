Purim events for families around Richmond this weekend

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., — Rabbi Patrick Beaulier of Kehillah is inviting families to dress up in fun costumes and celebrate the departure from winter with a Purim Party.

Purim, also known lovingly as the Jewish Halloween or Jewish Carnival, involves the story of Queen Esther, Mordechai, King Ahasuerus, and their defeat of Haman, according to the Jewish Educational Loan Fund.

“Purim is that holiday that I think symbolizes the hiddenness of ourselves, and then the revelation of ourselves,” Rabbi Patrick explained. “The Book of Esther has the story about hiddenness, the hiddenness of God, the hiddenness of Jewish identity — all of these other sort of takes on what does it mean to hide oneself and to reveal oneself.”

Kehillah, the independent-progressive Jewish community of Richmond, is bringing their 4th annual Purim Party to Short Pump at the Gather coworking space on Old Brick Road from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm Saturday.

No Hebrew experience or membership is required.

“We have all different kinds of people [attend]. If people are Jewish, people who are not Jewish, maybe someone who loves a Jewish person and as part of their family or wants to be part of their family, we have people who are interested in converting to Judaism. There are a lot of people who have been hurt by their religious traditions and are seeking a home,” Rabbi Patrick stated.

Costumes will be available at the door in addition to a non-alcoholic bar, an interactive look at the Book of Esther, food, and items to take home.

Kehillah’s Purim Party is supported, in part, by a generous contribution from the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, National Center to Encourage Judaism, Phases Therapy, Inc. and The McShin Foundation.

Weinstein JCC on Monument Avenue is hosting a Purim Carnival from 12pm to 3pm Sunday.

The celebrations include laser tag, a bound house, face painting, juggling, crafts, kosher lunch, Hamantaschen, and more. A kids costume parade is scheduled for 2:45pm in the teen lounge.

Congregation Beth Ahabah on West Franklin Street is inviting the public to a Hamiltaschen Purim Shpiel from 6pm to 8pm Sunday.

Nosh and Schmooze starts at 6pm and Shpiel begins at 6:30pm.

“We've arranged the time, the menu, the venue, the seating. Don't throw away your shot to see the debut of this original and hysterically-accurate show!,” according to their event page.

