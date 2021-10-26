Pumpkin patch therapy on display outside Richmond hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- While it may be pumpkin spice latte szn at the coffee shop, it is pumpkin patch therapy season at HCA Virginia’s Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond.

Therapist Katrina Brownie-Blount set up the 30-40 pumpkin patch outside the Richmond hospital to help patients who are not able to spend much time outside.

HCA Healthcare Katrina Brownie-Blount

"We incorporated therapy by using different exercises,” Brownie-Blount said. "Our physical therapists had patients walk on uneven surfaces like the grass and sidewalk, bend down and pick out a pumpkin, as well as do arm exercises and talk walks. We wanted to make it fun, but count as therapy as well.”

HCA Healthcare Patient Charles Martin undergoes pumpkin patch therapy at HCA Virginia’s Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va.





Patients also got the opportunity to decorate some of the gourds.