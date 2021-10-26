Pumpkin patch therapy on display outside Richmond hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- While it may be pumpkin spice latte szn at the coffee shop, it is pumpkin patch therapy season at HCA Virginia’s Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond.
Therapist Katrina Brownie-Blount set up the 30-40 pumpkin patch outside the Richmond hospital to help patients who are not able to spend much time outside.
"We incorporated therapy by using different exercises,” Brownie-Blount said. "Our physical therapists had patients walk on uneven surfaces like the grass and sidewalk, bend down and pick out a pumpkin, as well as do arm exercises and talk walks. We wanted to make it fun, but count as therapy as well.”
Patients also got the opportunity to decorate some of the gourds.