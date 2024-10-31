Thieves return stolen Halloween decor to family-owned Chesterfield pumpkin patch

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A family-owned pumpkin patch in Chesterfield shared a heartwarming update after a recent theft.

Tammy Clarke, owner of Levi’s Pumpkins, announced that all stolen fall decorations have been returned.

According to Clarke, the individuals who took the items showed up at the farm the day after CBS 6 News aired a report and showed a video of the theft.

They arrived in a U-Haul truck with all the decorations, along with an apology.

Clarke described the return of the stolen items as an “act of God” and expressed her relief at having everything back at the pumpkin patch. The decorations included metal pumpkins, scarecrows, bats, flags, and other personal family items. Clarke said they helped create an autumn atmosphere for visitors.

The theft occurred early on October 19, when approximately eight people arrived on the property in four vehicles and took items around 3:30 a.m., according to Chesterfield Police.

Chesterfield thieves target family-run pumpkin patch: 'It's very hurtful'

Despite the incident, Levi’s Pumpkins remained open every day since the theft.

Today marks the patch’s last day of operation for the season, with hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The patch, located off Qualla Road, features wagon rides, homemade games, and a variety of decorations for families to enjoy.

Levi’s Pumpkins has a deep family history. Clarke’s son, Levi, founded the patch over 20 years ago. Following his unexpected death at age 41 from complications related to COVID-19, Clarke and her family continued the tradition in his honor, emphasizing the importance of creating memories for visitors.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok