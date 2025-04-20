Man injured in shooting at Prince George apartments

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot late Saturday night at an apartment complex in Prince George County.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Puddledock Apartments, according to police reports.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that one man was shot, though the severity of his injuries were unclear.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by using the department's P3tips app.

