Groups gather public input on future of Mayo Bridge: ‘This should be a community bridge’

RICHMOND, Va. -- A community meeting was held Monday night to field public input on what a new Mayo Bridge could look like.

Held jointly by the Manchester Alliance, Shockoe Partnership and Bike Walk RVA, the meeting centered on the upcoming replacement of the 111-year-old bridge that connects Shockoe to Manchester via 14th Street. It also bisects Mayo Island, which the City of Richmond now owns and plans to turn into a park.

The bridge replacement project has been in the works for a few years now. It was initially set to include a replacement of the top of the bridge (the superstructure), but the scope of the project expanded earlier this month when the Virginia Department of Transportation announced that a recent analysis found that the bridge’s piers (the substructure) will likely need to be replaced as well.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.