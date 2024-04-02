CBS 6 viewers help Richmond hero fund new chair lift

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Christmas Eve 2023, Patricia "P.T." Tomlinson took a fall down the stairs and was told by doctors she would be unable to move up and down the stairs in her home without a chair lift.

This meant that Tomlinson, who was born blind, would have no access to her upstairs bedroom, and would have to sleep on an air mattress on the bottom floor of her home.

Tomlinson's friends started a GoFundMe to help her fund and install a new chair lift in her home. In just days, Tomlinson received thousands of dollars in donations to not only provide her with access to her upstairs floor but enough to pay off some of her medical bills as well.

Tomlinson, who is a receptionist at the local non-profit Soar365, will now be able to return to work as well as freely move about her home.

