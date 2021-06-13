Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Proxy-Flosser: VCU dental student gets $10k to pursue invention

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Dental floss, drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 17:46:00-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A dental student at Virginia Commonwealth University has been awarded $10,000 by her school to develop a prototype for her invention to help those wearing braces floss between their teeth.

Student Christina Gordon first developed her idea for the Proxy-Flosser when she was 10 years old and looking for a better way to complete the tedious task.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that she didn’t think much else about her invention until she enrolled in dental school.

She said she was shocked to learn that a better product still hadn’t been invented, and she began making inquiries about whether her Proxy-Flosser was marketable.

She won $10,000 from VCU’s Innovation Gateway, which helps faculty and students commercialize their innovations.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.