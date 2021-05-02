Man, woman critically injured in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man and a woman critically injured in Chesterfield County.

Officers were called for a report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Provincetown Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

"Upon arrival, police discovered a female and male suffering from gunshot wounds," Lt. S. M. Obranovich with Chesterfield Police said. "Both victims were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries."

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.