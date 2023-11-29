How to avoid the ‘holiday havoc’ and protect your packages

RICHMOND, Va. -- The US Postal Inspection Service is warning against “holiday havoc” and encouraging homeowners to stay alert during high delivery times.

“This holiday season, Postal Inspectors are keeping you safe from holiday havoc! Unwatched porches, stuffed mailboxes, BEWARE. Thieves are looking to steal your holiday cheer,” according to the service’s new called “PSA HOLIDAY HAVOC: Mail Theft Mayhem.”

US Postal Inspector Michael Romano said inspectors arrested 1,250 suspects for theft of mail and packages last year.

“Take [your package] to the post office and don't leave it in a mailbox. It’s going to be more secure. If you can take that item to the post office, tendered across the line or hand it to your mail carrier if you're out and about when the mail carrier comes around,” Romano explained.

This week, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin warned in a press release not to use the blue, public mailboxes due to an increase in thieves targeting the boxes. Mail carriers are also being targeted, she said.

Romano said their website, USPS.com, has tools where you can better secure your package from criminals.

“When you're not going to be around you can put a mail hold for a specific number of days. You can also request all your mail and packages to be delivered on the date that you set so that on the date that you return, when your mail carrier makes those rounds, the mail and packages will be delivered to your address during that time,” he stated.

Their website also allows you to customize your delivery. You can request your package to be delivered at a side door rather than left on a front porch in sight of potential thieves.

The penalties for stealing mail include a five year federal prison sentence that is separate from any other offense that involve the theft of mail.

“If you steal personal identifying information or checks from the mail, now you have the potential of a bank fraud charge and aggravated identity theft charge. If you are in a group of people doing it, you have conspiracy,” Romano said.

Romano encouraged you to report suspected mail theft immediately on their website, USPIS.org, or their hotline 1-877-867-2455.

