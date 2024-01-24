FBI: Virginia man who targeted drug-addicted women to sell sex on the internet arrested after police standoff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The FBI arrested a Virginia man accused of targeting drug-addicted women to sell sex on the internet.

Brian Lamont Turner, 42, of Charlottesville, was arrested Wednesday morning at a Charlottesville home following an hours-long standoff with police.

"The FBI’s investigation revealed an account on the commercial sex website SkiptheGames.com registered to an email address known to be used by Turner. The account posted hundreds of commercial sex advertisements in various states, including Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, and Pennsylvania," a statement from the Department of Justice read. "One of Turner’s most recent listings was posted on January 17, 2024, advertising commercial sex in Charlottesville."

Investigators said Turner recruited drug-addicted women and used their drug addictions to control them.

"Turner became the women’s main source of drug supply and threatened to withhold drugs from his victims if they did not complete their commercial sex dates or follow his directions," investigators said. "Turner controlled all or almost all aspects of arranging commercial sex dates. He created the advertisements, communicated with customers, and scheduled the dates."

Turner was arrested for violating the Mann Act, a federal law that criminalizes the transporting of females for prostitution.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.