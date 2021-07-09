Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Prosecutors launch educational program in Virginia to fight child sexual exploitation

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Novo's 3d webcam, Minoru, is shown at the CES Unveiled, the official press event of the 2009 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Gadget Show
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 13:05:05-04

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Federal prosecutors in Virginia are launching an educational initiative to alert students about the increasing dangers of online child sexual exploitation.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh on Friday announced the program, titled “UnMasked.”

It will include presentations at middle schools, high schools and universities.

The program will use a curriculum from the Alexandria-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The center says online sexual exploitation exploded in 2020, fueled by social isolation caused by the pandemic; the center received more than 21 million reports of child sexual exploitation from electronic service providers last year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.