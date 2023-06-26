Prosecutors fire back at convicted Richmond businessman's new trial request

RICHMOND, Va. — Prosecutors are striking back at Michael Hild’s latest attempt to overturn his federal fraud conviction, arguing the embattled local businessman does not deserve a do-over on charges related to the downfall of his former company Live Well Financial. The response from the U.S. Attorney’s Office follows a filing from Hild last month, in which he called for a new trial based on what he claims is newly discovered evidence in his case. The former Live Well CEO and Southside real estate developer was found guilty by a jury in 2021 for his role in a reverse mortgage bond pricing scheme that defrauded multiple lenders and helped topple the Chesterfield-based lender. He was sentenced by a federal judge in January to 44 months in prison, a sentence that remains pending while he appeals the verdict.

