Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Prosecutors fire back at convicted Richmond businessman's new trial request

hild.png
Richmond BizSense
Former Live Well Financial CEO Michael Hild
hild.png
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 07:50:49-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Prosecutors are striking back at Michael Hild’s latest attempt to overturn his federal fraud conviction, arguing the embattled local businessman does not deserve a do-over on charges related to the downfall of his former company Live Well Financial. The response from the U.S. Attorney’s Office follows a filing from Hild last month, in which he called for a new trial based on what he claims is newly discovered evidence in his case. The former Live Well CEO and Southside real estate developer was found guilty by a jury in 2021 for his role in a reverse mortgage bond pricing scheme that defrauded multiple lenders and helped topple the Chesterfield-based lender. He was sentenced by a federal judge in January to 44 months in prison, a sentence that remains pending while he appeals the verdict.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone