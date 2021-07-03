Prosecutor clears Virginia deputy in May fatal shooting

GROTTOES, Va. -- A prosecutor says a Virginia deputy who fatally shot a knife-wielding man after responding to a call about a break-in acted appropriately and will not face charges.

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin announced his decision in a news release after receiving a Virginia State Police investigative report about the May 14 shooting of Jeffrey J. Bruce in Grottoes.

Martin, who provided a summary of the investigative findings, says Bruce was shot after he held a knife over his head as he screamed and charged at the deputies.