How this proposed million-dollar budget could help Richmond's homeless population

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just a month before the expected opening date of an inclement weather shelter for the homeless, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney proposed around $6 million in surplus money to help with homeless services, inclement weather shelters and family crisis funding.

The budget amendments would allocate $3.1 million to the Department of Housing and Community Development, $1 million to humankind, $500,000 to Next Up RVA for youth services and another $400,000 to Help 1 RVA resource directory.

"This is a really challenging time, the recession has already hit our very most vulnerable populations."

The proposal also includes another $5 million for the salaries of first responders. Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said she's glad to see the necessary investment is made.

"There are providers and organizations that are being funded that certainly have been asking for and needing the support, not just from the city of Richmond but our surrounding county partners and other stakeholders," Lynch said.

Rhonda Sneed with the non-profit Blessing Warriors voiced her worry about the timeline after several delays with the opening of a 24/7 inclement weather shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue.

"I mean, where is, for those in need?" Sneed said.

"Clearly, I think many of us are extremely disappointed and frustrated that we go not have a high capacity shelter open, that we are having to turn people away," Lynch said.

Lynch said despite the red tape issues delaying the opening, she has high hopes for the new budget proposals and their impact.

"A lot of that federal relief that was enjoyed by some for a time period, that offered some of that temporary relief was gone. And so the reality is that state and local governments have to step up and really help the most vulnerable community members," Lynch said.

Council is expected to vote on the proposal on December 12.