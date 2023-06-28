Proposal in place to build extended-stay TownPlace Suites in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. — Sina Hospitality is a step closer to adding a new extended-stay hotel to its hometown market. The Chesterfield-based hotel operator led by Ravi Patel filed in recent days a rezoning application that would clear the way for a 95-room, four-story TownPlace Suites hotel at 101 N. Providence Road, just off Midothian Turnpike near the Powhite Parkway interchange. TownPlace Suites is a Marriott brand of extended-stay hotels. Sina hopes to start construction on the $15 million hotel in the second quarter of next year, Patel said in an interview Monday.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.