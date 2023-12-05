Fire destroys Virginia church; investigation underway

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed Promise Land Baptist Church in Amelia County, Virginia.

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call at about 1:54 a.m. Tuesday after a neighbor saw the roof of the church was on fire.

Firefighters arrived at the church at about 2:08 a.m. and stayed about six hours working to put out the flames and secure the area.

No injuries were reported.

Promise Land Baptist Church is located along the 11000 block of Winterham Road.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.