'Dress the Dream' initiative in Chesterfield aims to give all students a prom night to remember

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Prom season is just around the corner, and an event held on Wednesday at Clover Hill High School worked to make sure it's a night to remember for every student.

"Dress the Dream" is an event the school holds in an effort to give prom attire to Chesterfield County Public Schools students.

Last year, the school ended up helping around 60 students with help from community members.

CBS 6 had the chance to speak to a couple of students about how the event helps take a weight off their shoulders.

"It's gonna make all the difference, honestly," Lyric said. "It's really helpful and I'm really grateful that they're doing this. It takes a lot of stress off me and my family."

"If money is an issue for you, it might seem like, 'Oh, well I can't go to prom because I can't afford something nice enough to wear,' and so, the fact that we're able to do stuff like this means that more people can go enjoy those events and feel like they look like a princess while they're doing it," Clara said.

People can donate men's or women's prom clothes to the Clover Hill High School front office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be another event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and another on March 16.

Click here for more information.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube