Yoga session honors cyclists: 'Jonah and Natalie have left impressions in all our lives'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Project Yoga Richmond held a benefit Sunday at Chimborazo Park for the woman killed and the other cyclist critically injured after being hit by a driver last weekend in Henrico County.

"We're holding space to be with one another, practice yoga, and tell stories about ways Jonah and Natalie have left impressions in all our lives," organizers wrote. "Feel free to set an altar or bring snacks and drinks to share for gathering after class."

There was a guided yoga session followed by Jonah Holland's favorite chant on the harmonium.

WTVR

All funds collected at the event will go to support Holland's family and to Natalie Rainer's GoFundMe campaign.

Rainer's family said she has a long road to recovery ahead.

Her uncle, Dr. Bob Rainer, said the 30-year-old's injuries are extensive, including injuries to several organs and broken or fractured bones. However, they do not believe there are any brain or spinal injuries.

He says Rainer's first thought when she was told what happened was of her friend.

And some of her first words have inspired a new battle cry for the Richmond cycling community.

“When they took Natalie’s breathing tube out, the first words she whispered were 'I will have to live for Jonah,'” Dr. Bob Rainer said.

The cycling community held a 21-mile ride of remembrance and resilience on Thursday.

The ride also represented a call to the community for drivers to consider how they interact with cyclists and the cycling community.

“It doesn't take much to take a few more seconds and give a cyclist a little more room,” Trey Dunnaville said. “It's not worth injuring someone's life or killing them.”

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.