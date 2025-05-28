Students with disabilities celebrate graduation from Project Search at Fort Gregg-Adams

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Six students with disabilities celebrated a milestone achievement Wednesday morning at Fort Gregg-Adams, marking their graduation from Project Search, an intensive program designed to prepare them for the workplace.

"Today is a day to celebrate growth, determination and strength," said Glenita Jones, a Project Search instructor.

The ceremony, complete with "Pomp and Circumstance," recognized the graduates' hard work over the past year, with smiles and fist bumps showing the program had accomplished its mission.

For graduate Layla Tyson, the program has been transformative.

"I have very much grown out of my shell and I pretty much have learned to adapt and be flexible and be efficient," Tyson said.

Her mother, Karla J. Smith, expressed immense pride in her daughter's accomplishments. Layla has narcolepsy with autism, and Smith admitted she once doubted this day would come.

"Full of hope. Definitely full of hope. I could sit here and say that if I was not to be here today, I think she would be able to advocate for herself and explain what her medical condition is, number one. Two, explain what are her needs and most importantly be able to get a job and be a member of society, which I never thought she was going to be that," Smith said.

Project Search provides intensive training aimed at preparing special needs students for employment. The program begins with a crucial foundation in workplace skills.

"We take one month, August, the whole month of August, August 18th to after Labor Day and we hound in eight hours a day, on any soft skill possible, that relates to work," Jones said.

Bailey Witt, who graduated from the program last year and gave a speech at Wednesday's ceremony, has found success working at Once Upon a Child in Colonial Heights, where her responsibilities include organizing clothing.

Lisa Witt, Bailey's mother, has seen remarkable growth in her daughter.

"As parents we tend to hover over our special needs children sometimes and young adults. And this was a way that I felt like Bailey really needed to get out there and learn from others and not just Mom and to be more independent and gain the confidence for herself, which is exactly what she did. That independence and confidence is a big piece," Lisa Witt said.

Jones, who has led Project Search at Fort Gregg-Adams for the past three years, described the graduation as "overwhelming. It is exciting. It is joyful."

Colonel Rich Bendelewski, Garrison Commander at Fort Gregg-Adams, emphasized the program's success in preparing graduates for employment opportunities.

"The important thing is that they are ready for that opportunity, whether that's here on the installation or whether it's out in the community, they're getting a great employee and a great team member," Bendelewski said.

Jones had a message for all business owners regarding the graduates: "Keep an open mind. Keep an open mind. Disabilities does not define the individual. Abilities define the individual."

For students who have completed the program over the past three years, many have discovered they are capable of doing just about anything. Witt, who currently works three days a week, has impressed her employer so much that they want her to take on more hours.

