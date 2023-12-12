‘Project Rocky’ developer scraps planned fulfillment center, Goochland County says

RICHMOND, Va. -- A massive industrial development approved for Goochland’s Rockville area is no longer moving forward, county officials have confirmed.

The codenamed “Project Rocky” fulfillment center, approved last year for a 60-acre site off Ashland Road, is no longer being pursued by the developer, said Sara Worley, Goochland’s economic development director.

Worley said the developer, California-based Panattoni Development Co., informed the county in mid-November that it would not be closing on the site. She said the company “made a business decision that eliminated the site at this time.”

A call Monday to Bill Hudgins, Panattoni’s senior development manager for the Mid-Atlantic region, was not returned.

