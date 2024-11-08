There's a group in Richmond delivering free food and clothes to people in need: 'We are difference makers'

RICHMOND, Va. — Timothy Glenn, 48, is not your typical delivery driver. With no delivery fee charged for each drop-off, his goal is simple: to make a difference in his community.

"A lot of people don’t have transportation and cars," Glenn said. "When they can’t get down to us... we get to them."

Glenn drives for Project Reach, a Richmond-based nonprofit working to provide food and essential services to people in need.

Reach stands for Restore, Encourage, Advance, Carry and Honor.

The organization has been operating since 2020 under the leadership of Renee China, who has helped oversee the program since its inception.

China, a former single mother who benefited from similar support programs, understands firsthand the impact that Project Reach can have on those facing hardships.

"It’s people who have homes, it’s people who work 9 to 5s and they just don’t have it," she said. "We are one blink of an eye being in that situation."

In addition to delivering groceries seven days a week, the program distributes clothes and hot meals every Saturday.

"If we can take that edge off just a little bit, that’s what we're going to do," she said. "We're making sure people have clothes, making sure people have the food they need."

While Project Reach primarily serves the Richmond area, China says the organization has aspirations of expanding its reach, hoping to spread love, care, and compassion far beyond the city limits.

"We are difference makers, we believe in restoring families, we believe in helping people who are battered, helping single parents, with all the things going on in the world we are here to serve," she said.

Currently, the program is in need of both volunteers and donations to continue its work. Those interested in helping can contact the organization at 804-464-2444.

