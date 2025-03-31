CBS 6's Reba Hollingsworth honored by Project Give Back to the Community

RICHMOND, Va. — Project Give Back to Community hosted its "Breakfast, Belles and a Band Flapjack Fundraiser" on Saturday to raise money for youth programs and honor trailblazing women during Women's History Month.

The morning began with breakfast, uplifting conversations and live music.

"CBS 6 This Morning" Anchor Hollingsworth was among the honorees and received an award for her lasting impact on the community.

Project Give Back to Community has partnered with the Alexander Lance Booker Child Safety Foundation for 17 years to ensure that every child has access to summer camps and leadership academies.

Since its inception, the program has raised over $500,000 and helped more than 2,500 families.

During the breakfast fundraiser, the organization raised $6,500. The goal for this year is to provide 80 scholarships to families in need.

