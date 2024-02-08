Code-named ‘Project Gale’ would add 2.4M-square-foot warehouse development in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Northern Virginia developer wants to build a pair of warehouses on a Chesterfield site once envisioned as part of a massive paper products manufacturing campus.

Reston-based WestDulles Properties is planning to build a 2.4-million-square-foot industrial project on 169 acres at 1400 Battery Brooke Parkway, according to a site plan recently filed with Chesterfield County.

The proposal is the developer’s latest pitch for a property it has owned for several years and was previously going to be part of a Shandong Tranlin Paper Co. production facility announced by the Terry McAuliffe administration a decade ago. That sprawling $2 billion project never materialized.

