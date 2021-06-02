'Progress Flag' raised in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond rose "Progress Flag" on Tuesday night, marking the beginning of LGBTQ Pride Month.

June marks pride month across the nation as people show their support for those in the LGBTQ community.

City leaders, along with LGBTQ advocates, say that it is incredibly meaningful for the city and local businesses to show their support.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said that the flag sends a clear message that those in the LGBTQ community belong in Richmond and deserve to be celebrated.

"No matter your race or religion, your sexual or gender identity or sexual orientation, we have raised the municipal equality index in Richmond from a 42 to a 100," Stoney said.

“This is a big deal. Never has so much been done to observe LGBTQ Pride Month in Richmond,” James Millner, Director of Virginia Pride, said. “We are literally turning Richmond rainbow, and it’s fantastic.”

June was selected to be National LGBTQ Pride Month to commemorate Supreme Court rulings that have advanced civil rights for LGBTQ Americans and the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City.

Pride festivities in Richmond will continue throughout the month of June.