He was 75. She was 76. They were killed at a Virginia intersection.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A 75-year-old driver and his 76-year-old wife died due to injuries they suffered in a crash in Spotsylvania, according to investigations.

Spotsylvania deputies were called to the intersection of Plank and Bragg roads Wednesday morning at about 10:55 a.m. for a "crash involving multiple vehicles."

"The investigation revealed that the commercial bucket truck was traveling Eastbound on Plank Road where it entered the intersection striking a Ford Fusion Sedan. Both vehicles then struck two separate Toyota trucks that were in the Westbound turn lane of Plank Road," Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Major Troy Skebo wrote in an email.

Peggy Proffitt and her husband Larry were in the Ford Fusion. Both died at the hospital.

"The accident is still under investigation," Skebo wrote.

No one else involved in the crash was seriously hurt, according to investigators.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.