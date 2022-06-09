Problem Solver Shelby Brown nominated for People’s Choice Award

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leaders in the Richmond community are taking front and center this weekend and being honored at the inaugural Majestic Awards.

The event is being hosted by the KLM Scholarship Foundation. CBS 6's own Shelby Brown is among the ten local honorees.

Shelby will be presented with the Media Spotlight Award for her reporting work in the Richmond market for the past 20 years.

She is also being honored for her community work, participating in career day programs at area schools, emceeing charitable events and church programs and for her efforts as a CBS 6 Problem Solver—serving our viewers by helping them find answers and needed resources.

Shelby and nine other honorees are also in the running for the People’s Choice Award during Sunday’s ceremony.

That’s where you come in! You can cast your vote between now and June 10 by clicking here.

Organizers with the KLM Scholarship Foundation say you can vote as many times as you would like for your favorite honoree. The voting ends on June 10. The People’s Choice winner will walk away with a $1,000 prize.

The Majestic Awards will be held Sunday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center at 3 p.m. You can still purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

The list of honorees includes: